Metro Bank CEO To Step Down After £900M Accounting Error

Law360, London (December 5, 2019, 12:35 PM GMT) -- The chief executive of struggling Metro Bank is to step down after a £900 million ($1.2 billion) accounting blunder earlier this year led to investigations by regulators and forced the lender to raise more cash to cover gaps in its balance sheet. Craig Donaldson, who has led Metro Bank PLC for a decade, became the latest senior figure to resign on Wednesday after shares in the lender collapsed after it emerged in in January that there had been a significant accounting error . Donaldson's departure was announced two months after Metro Bank founder and chairman Vernon Hill stood down after pressure from investors....

