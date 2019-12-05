UK Watchdogs To Shore Up Financial Sector's Resilience

Law360, London (December 5, 2019, 5:42 PM GMT) -- Britain’s top finance and banking watchdogs have teamed up to publish a joint policy statement and consultation Thursday on new rules dictating how financial services firms should protect themselves from cyberattacks and operational disruptions. The Bank of England, the Prudential Regulation Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority want to crack down on banks and financial services companies’ so-called operational resilience — their ability to withstand service disruptions, financial shocks and cyberattacks. The proposed new rules would apply to financial firms and market infrastructure such as central clearinghouses or payment systems. The rules would require companies to identify which parts of their business...

