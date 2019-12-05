Swiss Bank To Repay $155M In Missing East German Assets

Law360, London (December 5, 2019, 1:46 PM GMT) -- Swiss private bank Julius Baer has been ordered to pay 153 million Swiss francs ($155 million) to settle a claim brought by a German government agency, which said the lender is liable for East German assets that went missing during the country's reunification in the 1990s. The Zurich Court of Appeal has ruled in favor of the claim brought by Germany's Bundesanstalt für vereinigungsbedingte Sonderaufgaben, known as BvS, which tracks down and sells off state assets from the former East Germany, Julius Baer & Co. Ltd. said Wednesday. The order is made up of 97 million Swiss francs, plus interest, for alleged...

