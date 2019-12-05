BGC, Tradition Shelve $35M Poaching Fight Mid-Trial

Law360, London (December 5, 2019, 11:32 AM GMT) -- Rival brokers BGC and Tradition settled a $35 million fight over poached employees at trial in London on Thursday, ending an acrimonious feud that included allegations of spying and threats to throw a broker into jail. London's High Court has read a settlement of a $35 million suit over poached employees involving brokers BGC and Tradition. (AP) The terms of the confidential settlement were not disclosed, but the judge presiding over the trial at the High Court, Jennifer Eady, said she had read the agreement. BGC and Tradition issued a joint statement confirming the settlement. “No further public statement will be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS