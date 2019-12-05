Alstom Exec Loses Fight To Overturn Bribery Sentence

Law360, London (December 5, 2019, 4:19 PM GMT) -- A former Alstom sales director lost his appeal Thursday to overturn his prison sentence for conspiring to bribe Lithuanian officials after a court ruled that questionable remarks made by the trial judge did not undermine the case. Nicholas Reynolds, the former head of sales at Derby-based Alstom Power Ltd., failed to upend a 54-month sentence handed down in December 2018 following his conviction for conspiring to pay bribes to Lithuanian politicians and officials at a power plant. Three judges sitting for the Court of Appeal unanimously ruled that the judge overseeing the case did not deprive Reynolds of a fair trial...

