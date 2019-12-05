EU Weighs Creating Blocwide Money Laundering Watchdog

Law360, London (December 5, 2019, 5:02 PM GMT) -- The European Commission must review whether there are merits in creating a blocwide anti-money laundering body, member state governments said Thursday as they considered whether existing safeguards are satisfactory. The Council of the European Union called on the bloc’s executive to weigh whether the bloc needs an independent body to supervise and enforce measures to prevent money laundering and terrorist financing. The EU-wide body would ensure that member states implement anti-money laundering provisions uniformly across Europe. The council said in conclusions published Thursday that it “invites the commission to explore in particular the possibilities, advantages and disadvantages of conferring certain responsibilities...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS