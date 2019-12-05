Ex-Jones Day Attys Seek Green Light For Sex Bias Class

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 12:26 PM EST) -- Six ex-Jones Day attorneys accusing the BigLaw powerhouse of underpaying female associates have urged a Washington, D.C., federal judge to let their suit move forward as a collective action, saying they've demonstrated the firm's opaque pay decisions hurt a class of female lawyers. While they haven’t been able to compile statistical evidence of systemic sex bias without having finished discovery, the court should infer from their experience that other female associates have been similarly shorted by the legal giant’s secretive, top-down pay policy, the women said in a motion for conditional certification filed late Wednesday. “Plaintiffs have presented more than sufficient...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS