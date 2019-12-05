Kirkland Steers $510M Buy Of Fiserv Investment Service Stake

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 4:05 PM EST) -- Private equity firm Motive Partners and investor Cannae Holdings will take on a majority stake in Fiserv’s investment services arm in a deal steered by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Motive Partners said Thursday. Motive Partners and Cannae Holdings Inc. will acquire up to 60% of Fiserv Inc.’s investment services business, which will net Fiserv about $510 million in proceeds after taxes, the announcement said. Fiserv is a Fortune 500 company that focuses on global payments and financial services technology. Fiserv’s investment services business provides technology to the wealth management and asset management industries. It counts seven of the U.S.’ top 10...

