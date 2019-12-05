Law360's Weekly Verdict: Legal Lions & Lambs

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 3:47 PM EST) -- Willkie Farr tops this week's legal lions list after winning an acquittal for a Privinvest Group executive in a $2 billion loan fraud case, while DLA Piper ended up among the lambs after a judge ruled against client Nike in a fight over the slogan "Sport Changes Everything." Legal Lions A New York federal jury cleared Privinvest Group executive Jean Boustani on Monday of conspiracy charges brought over an alleged fraud and kickback scheme involving $2 billion in Mozambican government-backed loans for maritime projects, landing his attorneys at Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP and Lankler Siffert & Wohl LLP on top...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS