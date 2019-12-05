Crypto Investors Seek $2.9M Judgment In ICO Fraud Suit

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 3:12 PM EST) -- A proposed class of Centra Tech investors has pushed a Florida federal court to enter a default judgment of nearly $3 million against the now-defunct cryptocurrency company in a bid to end litigation over Centra’s allegedly fraudulent initial coin offering. The investors have twice been denied class certification, most recently in November, but they argued Wednesday that their securities fraud allegations are fleshed out enough to support a $2.94 million judgment against Centra Tech, which has been in default since January. “Accepting the first amended complaint’s allegations as true, defendant Centra Tech is liable to plaintiffs and the class for its...

