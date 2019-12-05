MiFID Has Failed To Reduce Cost Of Market Data, ESMA Says

Law360, London (December 5, 2019, 6:02 PM GMT) -- Europe’s financial regulator said Thursday that stock exchanges should be forced to contribute to single feed for prices after ruling that the MiFID II financial regulatory reforms had failed to cut the cost of market data. The European Securities and Markets Authority said it wants to create a single electronic system or “consolidated tape” that would make it easier for traders to compare prices on different platforms. The creation of a tape was stipulated under the European Union’s revised Markets in Financial Instruments Directive, which entered force in January 2018, but so far one has failed to materialize. “Transparency is important...

