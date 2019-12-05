Key Takeaways From CFTC's Compliance Officer Guidance

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 5:02 PM EST) -- On Wednesday, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's Division of Swap Dealer and Intermediary Oversight, or DSIO, issued staff guidance that addresses how chief compliance officers are to issue their annual reports. Derivatives market participants should pay particular attention to the guidance and incorporate its detailed suggestions before filing their 2019 annual reports. The guidance addresses issues including a registrant's materiality standard, certain best practices and the adequacy of disclosure for material noncompliance matters. The CCO annual report is a requirement under CFTC Rule 3.3, and the last time staff issued guidance on it was in 2018 following modifications to the regulation...

