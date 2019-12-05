Goldman Sachs-Backed Broker Extends Reach in Ireland

Law360, London (December 5, 2019, 5:19 PM GMT) -- Goldman Sachs-backed broker Aston Lark has made its second acquisition in Ireland this year, the company announced on Thursday, as more British insurance companies move to establish businesses in Europe ahead of Brexit. Aston Lark will buy Wright Insurance Brokers, a commercial specialist with offices in the southeast towns of Wexford and Carlow, for an amount of money it did not disclose. It is the second acquisition this year of a specialist broker in Ireland, after it bought Robertson Low, which has offices in London and Dublin, in January. The presence in Ireland will allow Aston Lark to continue writing business...

