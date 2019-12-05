Trump Tops 170 Judges As Senate Confirms Pair For NC & SC

Law360, Washington (December 5, 2019, 4:37 PM EST) -- Capping a week that gave President Donald Trump his 170th judicial appointment, senators on Thursday approved a pair of district judges for the Carolinas, confirming the current U.S. attorney for South Carolina and a University of North Carolina law professor who fills a seat open since 2005. Both nominees earned the American Bar Association's top rating of "well-qualified" and drew broad bipartisan support. U.S. Attorney Sherri A. Lydon will take a seat in the District of South Carolina after a 76-13 vote. Professor Richard E. Myers II, a former federal prosecutor, joins the Eastern District of North Carolina on a 68-21...

