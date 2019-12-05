Marijuana Magnate To Pay $4M In SEC Stock Boosting Suit

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 6:21 PM EST) -- A Colorado marijuana magnate will pay the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission more than $4 million to settle claims that he made millions in a pump-and-dump scheme with Israeli medical marijuana company OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp. Jeffrey O. Friedland agreed to the deal Wednesday without admitting or denying allegations that he publicly touted investments in OWC in exchange for shares, which he surreptitiously dumped for a nearly $7 million profit after his imprimatur boosted the company’s stock price, according to the SEC. Friedland and his company, Global Corporate Strategies LLC, are also barred from trading penny stocks for 10 years per...

