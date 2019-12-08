‘Scot-Free’: What Happens When Prosecutors Behave Badly

By Cara Bayles |

Misconduct by District Attorney Doug Evans, pictured here during a 2010 trial, has led appellate courts to overturn four guilty verdicts against Curtis Flowers, who now faces a seventh trial for the same murder charges. Evans has not been publicly disciplined. (AP)



Small-town Mississippi prosecutor Doug Evans has seen the same guilty verdict and death sentence overturned four times because of his own courtroom misconduct. But that isn't stopping him from trying to drag Curtis Flowers to a seventh trial for the same quadruple murder.



The case had already drawn national attention by the time the U.S. Supreme Court threw out Flowers' latest conviction in June.



The justices noted that Evans had engaged in a slew of misconduct for 22 years. According to court documents, he improperly told jurors about inadmissible evidence, baselessly questioned witnesses' credibility and systematically sought to keep African Americans off the juries deciding the fate of Flowers, who is black. Flowers, meanwhile, has insisted for years that he isn't the one who killed four people at a furniture store in 1996.

