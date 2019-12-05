Cannabis, Crypto Cos. Expected To Be 2020 Hacker Targets

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 6:59 PM EST) -- Credit monitoring company Experian says cannabis and cryptocurrency companies will be targets of hackers in the coming year, according to the company's report on data breach trends and predictions. The Data Breach Industry Forecast 2020 report, released Monday, says the burgeoning industries will be targeted for cyberattacks as a result of online activism, or "hacktivism," and because there are many potentially controversial companies in the growing industries. The seventh annual report claims cannabis retailers may not fully invest in protective cybersecurity measures because of other priorities, and that the nature of their business makes them bigger targets than other companies for...

