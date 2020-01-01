PE May Be 2020 M&A Lifeline As Uncertainty Rattles Market

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- Private equity buyers and their mass amounts of capital are slated to help keep M&A active in the coming year, as growing concerns about the economic outlook and geopolitics infuse more uncertainty into an already cautious deals market. The forecast for the coming year of deal-making has shifted from cautiously optimistic to more cautious than anything as buyers and sellers brace for a potential economic downturn, a currently unpredictable U.S. presidential election, the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China, a shifting regulatory environment, and the U.K.’s impending exit from the European Union. But that cautiousness is still far from...

