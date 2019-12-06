Law Profs Back Fossil's Bid To Avoid TM Fines At High Court

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 2:04 PM EST) -- A group of intellectual property professors are backing Fossil’s bid for the U.S. Supreme Court to limit when to award profits in trademark cases, saying federal trademark law requires that profits be awarded only after willful violation of the law is proven first. In an amicus brief Thursday, law professors from schools including Stanford, Harvard and Berkeley threw their support behind Fossil’s arguments to the high court that an award of profits should only be imposed on those who willfully infringe trademarks. The professors dedicated the majority of their brief to arguing that federal trademark law clearly must follow the “traditional principles...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS