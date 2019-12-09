Ex-USPTO Judge Rejoins Harrity & Harrity As Patent Counsel

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 6:22 PM EST) -- A Harrity & Harrity LLP patent attorney has rejoined the firm after a five-year stint as an administrative patent judge at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the firm announced. Joseph P. Lentivech III, who spent four years at Harrity preparing and prosecuting patent applications, recently returned to the firm as counsel after spending half a decade overseeing cases at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, the firm said in a statement last week. "We are thrilled to welcome Joe back to our firm," managing partner John Harrity said in the statement. "Joe brings highly valuable experience and insights through his recent...

