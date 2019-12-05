Feds Can't Halt True Health's Ch. 11 Plan For Medicare Dispute

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 8:13 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge on Thursday denied the U.S. Justice Department's emergency motion to halt medical testing firm True Health Group LLC’s Chapter 11 plan as a dispute rages on over $5.2 million in Medicare reimbursement payments. In a 14-page memorandum order, U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews said the government had “failed to establish that it will suffer irreparable harm in the absence of a stay,” rejecting its motion and clearing the way for True Health’s plan to go effective and for distributions to be made to creditors. Judge Andrews shot down the government’s contention that the plan’s confirmation would...

