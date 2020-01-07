'Gender Sidelining' Claims Raise 4 Key Issues

Law360 (January 7, 2020, 5:17 PM EST) -- Forty years ago, sexual harassment had zero legal recognition; it existed only in academic scholarship, most prominently, University of Michigan Law School professor Catharine MacKinnon’s "Sexual Harassment of Working Women: A Case of Sex Discrimination."[1] Practicing employment lawyers, who arrived later to that party, appreciate better today that academic debates do matter. Now, a new academic debate regarding gender discrimination is brewing: Would accepting so-called gender sidelining or opportunity discrimination as a cause of action now be feasible? Professor Elizabeth Tippett of the University of Oregon School of Law and professor Jessica Fink of the California Western School of Law have...

