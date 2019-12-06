Connecticut, Hospitals End Long-Running 'Provider Tax' Fight

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 4:18 PM EST) -- Hospitals in Connecticut are in line to collect $1.8 billion in state funds over the next six years under a deal to end a nonprofit group's years-old suit accusing the Constitution State of unlawfully saddling hospitals with a so-called provider tax. Gov. Ned Lamont and state Attorney General William Tong said Thursday that the deal with the Connecticut Hospital Association will slash hospital user fees from $900 million to $820 million by 2026, fund the state’s share of the Medicaid program, and increase Medicaid hospital rates by about 2% per year. Those changes will provide $1.8 billion in state funds for...

