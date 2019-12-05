Law360's The Term: Is This 2nd Amendment Case A Dud?

Law360 (December 5, 2019, 7:59 PM EST) -- On this week's episode of The Term podcast, the team explores how the U.S. Supreme Court's first Second Amendment gun case in a decade may prove to be a dud and why the Trump administration is asking the justices for another emergency ruling. Each week on The Term, Law360 Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover in Washington, D.C., and New York-based editor-at-large Natalie Rodriguez cut through a busy docket to focus on the key cases and developments everyone will be talking about. This Week S1, E9: Is This 2nd Amendment Case A Dud? Your browser does not support the audio element....

