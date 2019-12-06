Philly Hospital Fights Docs' Bid For Coverage Past Ch. 11 Sale

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 5:48 PM EST) -- Philadelphia’s bankrupt Center City Healthcare LLC declared dead on arrival Friday an emergency motion by former St. Christopher's Hospital medical professionals for a Delaware court ruling that the hospital’s Chapter 11 sale requires an extension of medical liability coverage for doctors cut from the staff. In an objection filed one day after the former doctors and allied medical professionals sought an expedited hearing on their coverage bid, the debtors told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross that the group lacked standing to seek the hearing. The objection also alleged that the group had no basis for claims that the seller and buyer...

