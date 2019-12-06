EU Gives Margin Relief To Physically Settled Derivatives

Law360, London (December 6, 2019, 2:44 PM GMT) -- Smaller participants in European derivatives contracts in which the underlying asset is physically delivered to the buyer upon settlement will be given relief from incoming requirements on margins, Europe’s financial watchdogs have said. The move, announced by the European Supervisory Authorities on Thursday, will align the European Union with standards in the U.S. and other jurisdictions. The three authorities have proposed that institutions which are not systemically important to the financial system should be exempt from having to put up daily collateral after entering into a physically settled foreign exchange forward or swap contract. The products are often used as a...

