EBA Urges Swift Moves On Green Finance In New Action Plan

Law360, London (December 6, 2019, 12:12 PM GMT) -- Europe's banking watchdog urged financial services companies on Friday to act quickly to incorporate environmental principles into their investment strategies as the sector grows increasingly concerned about the economic risks associated with climate change. The European Banking Authority’s new plan on sustainable finance sets out a three-stage approach for the sector, starting with setting down uniform methods for measuring the sustainability of assets and investments. The document released Friday sets out its planned approach and timeline for regulatory action. The authority urged banks to act immediately on its interim measures, which are designed to help the financial sector monitor environmental risks...

