Skadden Steers Phoenix Group's £3.2B Swiss Re Unit Buy

Law360, London (December 6, 2019, 12:30 PM GMT) -- U.K. life insurer Phoenix Group announced plans Friday to buy a rival subsidiary of Swiss Re for £3.2 billion ($4.2 billion) in a cash and stock. Swiss Re will get a cash payment of £1.2 billion and a stake in Phoenix of between 13% to 17% under the terms of the deal to buy ReAssure. And ReAssure’s minority shareholder, Japanese insurer MS&AD will take a stake in Phoenix of between 11% to 15%. Phoenix and ReAssure both own large books of so-called legacy life insurance contracts, some dating back to the 1960s, and do not take on new customers. They buy old...

