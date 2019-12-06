Underwriters Tack Conspiracy Claims To Sunken Ship Fight

Law360, London (December 6, 2019, 3:02 PM GMT) -- Aspen and a dozen other underwriters dragged a Turkish businessman into their fight to reclaim $22 million paid out on a ship scuttled off the coast of Yemen six years ago after a London judge said Friday that he would allow the conspiracy claims. High Court Judge Nigel Teare ruled that Aspen Underwriting — along with Hiscox, QBE, AXA and HDI and other insurers — could add fresh claims accusing Ahmet Agaoglu and Kairos Shipping Ltd. of conspiring to intentionally sink the cargo ship in April 2013. Aspen has already sued the Turkish shipping company’s bank for damages in connection with the...

