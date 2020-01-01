UK Financial Services Regulation To Watch In 2020

Law360, London (January 1, 2020, 12:03 PM GMT) -- The City is bracing for change over the next year as Britain edges closer to leaving the European Union, with upcoming regulatory shifts like new regimes for digital currencies, a new benchmark interest rate and stricter accounting rules after a string of scandals. London’s future as a global financial center could depend on complex new equivalence rules with the EU after U.K. banks depart its regulatory framework. At stake are Brexit cross-border dealings that tied the U.K. to European financial markers for four decades and possible shifts in certain market venues to the continent. Legal experts are re-examining what steps are...

