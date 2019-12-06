Surgeon Says Utah Children's Hospital Retaliated Against Him

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 6:16 PM EST) -- A Salt Lake City surgeon on Thursday accused a children's hospital of firing him and sabotaging his career after he complained that the hospital was operating an illegal patient referral program, according to a suit lodged in Utah federal court. Dr. Rodney Schmelzer, a craniofacial plastic surgeon, worked at Primary Children's Hospital, an Intermountain Healthcare facility, for more than a decade, according to his complaint. He specialized in cleft lip and palate plastic reconstructive surgery on children, he said. Schmelzer said he noticed that the hospital's patient referrals favored certain other physicians, to the detriment of his practice. He complained several...

