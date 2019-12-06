Kudlow Says China Deal 'Close,' But Downplays Deadline

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 4:48 PM EST) -- White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said Friday that a deal to ease U.S.-China trade tensions is "close," but emphasized that President Donald Trump is not placing an "arbitrary deadline" on the negotiations. Kudlow told reporters gathered outside the White House that the administration is taking the talks with China "a day at a time" and that negotiations were being held "around the clock." Trump is slated to set new tariffs on valuable Chinese goods such as computers, phones and toys on Dec. 15, but Kudlow declined to frame that date as a concrete deadline for the talks....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS