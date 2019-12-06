Gilead Fights Monopoly Accusation Over HIV Prevention Drug

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 7:03 PM EST) -- Gilead Sciences Inc. has fired back at accusations that it intentionally delayed an improved HIV prevention drug to maximize its monopoly on older drugs, following a petition by a group of activists with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office earlier this week. The activists, part of a group called PrEP4All, had alleged in a series of tweets Wednesday that Gilead purposely withheld the development of a newer, improved HIV drug for more than half a decade despite knowing that the drug — called tenofovir alafenamide, or TAF — was safer than the ones it was already selling on the market....

