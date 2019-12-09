Cannabis Co. Sued For $150M Over Effort To Devalue Rival

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 4:55 PM EST) -- A Canadian cannabis company hatched a plot to bankrupt a company made famous on ABC's "Shark Tank" so it could cheaply take over the company's line of all-natural body care products, according to a $150 million derivative lawsuit removed to Florida federal court. Soap company Trimax Corp. shareholder Joseph M. Vasquez III alleged in a complaint filed in Florida state court Dec. 2 and removed to federal court Thursday that cannabis company Tilray Inc. ran an "outrageous" scam through its private equity owner, allegedly convincing a pair of former "Shark Tank" entrepreneurs to bankrupt their own company so Tilray could buy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS