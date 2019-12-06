Fla. Asks High Court To Find Medical Pot Regs Constitutional

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 9:36 PM EST) -- Florida officials have urged the state Supreme Court to reject lower court holdings that its rules for licensing medical marijuana treatment centers may be unconstitutional, saying state lawmakers acted within their authority in making the controversial regulations. In an initial brief filed Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis' office and the Florida Department of Health argued that a trial court and state appeals court both erred in determining that the state legislature's regulations for medical marijuana treatment centers — which require vertical integration and cap the number of licenses for MMTCs — are more restrictive than a voter-approved constitutional amendment. The state said the supreme...

