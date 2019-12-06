Deutsche Bank Pays €15M To Settle Money Laundering Probe

Law360, London (December 6, 2019, 5:05 PM GMT) -- Deutsche Bank AG said Friday it will pay a penalty of €15 million ($16.6 million) after a German investigation into suspected money laundering uncovered shortcomings in its governance structure. At the same time, the Frankfurt prosecutor's office has dropped a criminal investigation into two of the lender's employees after they were cleared of aiding and abetting tax evasion and money laundering by Deutsche clients using an offshore subsidiary. “With the closure of these proceedings it is clear that the prosecutors have not found any instances of criminal misconduct on the part of Deutsche Bank employees,” Joerg Eigendorf, spokesman for the lender...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS