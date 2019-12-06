Nurse Alleges Pa. Hospital Ignored Her Sex Assault Report

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 3:51 PM EST) -- West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh, part of Highmark Inc.’s Allegheny Health Network, failed to appropriately respond to a nurse's reports that she was sexually assaulted by a doctor, in violation of the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act, according to a lawsuit she filed in state court Thursday. The nurse, named only as “Jane Doe” in the complaint because she was a victim of sexual assault, said the hospital did nothing to avoid scheduling her alongside Dr. Entezam A. Sahovic after she reported that he had assaulted her in September 2015. It conducted no independent investigation and did nothing to quash rumors identifying...

