Fintech-Focused Apis Clinches 2nd Fund With $563M In Tow

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 2:38 PM EST) -- Apis Partners LLP, a London-based private equity firm focused on financial services investments in growth markets of Africa and Asia, said Friday that it has wrapped up its second fund with a total of $563 million in capital commitments. The fund, billed as Apis Growth Fund II, closed above its original hard cap and greatly surpassed its initial target of $400 million, according to a statement. Limited partners contributed $550 million to the fund, with Apis itself committing $13 million. The investor base includes banks, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and family offices spread throughout the U.S., Europe, African...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS