36 Million Workers Bound By Noncompetes, Survey Says

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 2:02 AM EST) -- Upward of 36 million private-sector American workers have signed noncompete agreements limiting their ability to leave their jobs for new ones, according to a report released Tuesday by a progressive workers’ advocacy group. A survey of hundreds of hiring managers around the country shows that between 28 percent and 47 percent of the 129 million member private-sector workforce — about 36 million to 60 million workers — have signed these controversial agreements, which stop workers from joining or launching competitors for a time after leaving their jobs, the Economic Policy Institute said. “These things are ubiquitous,” said EPI senior economist and...

