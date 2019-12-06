Up Next At High Court: Affordable Care Act Returns

Law360, Washington (December 6, 2019, 6:37 PM EST) -- The Affordable Care Act and the Patent Trial and Appeal Board are back on the docket at the U.S. Supreme Court this week as the justices consider whether the government must cover billions in losses that insurers allegedly suffered participating in the ACA, along with the appealability of certain decisions by the PTAB. The court will hear six arguments between Monday and Wednesday to close out its final argument session of 2019. The justices will also hand down orders from their most recent conference Monday morning, and possibly issue their first merits opinion of the term Tuesday morning. Here are three...

