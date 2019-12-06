Fed. Circ. Upholds Ax Of Semiconductor IP As 'Doing Math'

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 4:38 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday upheld a lower court decision invalidating a patent for testing semiconductor parts, unmoved by the patent owner’s arguments that its patent covered more than the abstract idea of “doing math” under the U.S. Supreme Court’s Alice test. In a nonprecedential one-line order, a three-judge panel affirmed a Delaware federal judge’s December 2018 decision that In-Depth Test LLC’s patent was invalid under the Alice test, which requires courts to first look at whether a patent covers an abstract idea and then whether there is an inventive concept that transforms it into something patent-eligible. On appeal, In-Depth argued...

