Fed. Circ. Affirms PTAB Decisions Upholding Data Patents

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 6:20 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday affirmed Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions upholding three patents covering data compression techniques, an initial victory for Realtime Data in a fight over the validity of its patents. The appeals court summarily affirmed, without explanation, PTAB decisions in inter partes review that found data management firm Veritas Technologies and other companies failed to show that claims in the patents are invalid because they were obvious. "We appreciate the Federal Circuit's careful consideration of the record and its recognition that the board's decisions were grounded in sound legal principles and supported by extensive evidence," said Kayvan...

