PTAB Axes 13th Retail Store Security Patent In IP Row

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 6:53 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board handed another victory to Mobile Tech Inc. on Thursday, marking the 13th time the board has invalidated claims the retail merchandising company has challenged in a sprawling patent battle with InVue Security Products Inc. The board said it had already determined that Mobile Tech had properly identified real parties in interest in other inter partes reviews, a conclusion it said in Thursday’s decision was essential to decisions in earlier cases in which InVue had asked the board to terminate proceedings on the basis that its rival had failed to properly identify real parties in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS