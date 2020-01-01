Product Liability Legislation And Regulation To Watch

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's handling of CBD products and e-cigarette regulations are two top areas for product liability lawyers to watch this year. Additionally, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's rule on GMO food labeling will take effect this year, which means food companies will have to take a deep dive into the ingredients of their products. There's also pending legislation that would require plant-based and cell-cultured protein products to be labeled as "imitation meat" and a proposed bill that would ban asbestos. Here are the regulations and legislation to watch in 2020. The FDA and CBD The FDA has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS