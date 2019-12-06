Judge Says FDA Can't Regulate Imaging Liquid As Drug

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 6:05 PM EST) -- Congress didn't give the U.S. Food and Drug Administration the discretion to treat any diagnostic medical device as a drug, a D.C. federal judge ruled Friday, handing a win to a company challenging the agency's classification of its product used in medical imaging. U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg in his order granted part of Genus Medical Technologies LLC's motion for summary judgment in its February suit claiming the FDA flouted federal law when it decided to regulate Vanilla SilQ — a drinkable barium sulfate product — as a drug rather than a medical device. "Those drinking the contrast agent Vanilla...

