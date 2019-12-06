Impacts Of Tax Reform On M&A Deal Activity

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 5:56 PM EST) -- In this brief video, Alexander Lee speaks with Eric Schwartzman about the impact (or lack thereof) of tax reform on domestic M&A activity — both at the macro and micro levels. Alexander Lee and Eric Schwartzman are partners at Cooley LLP. The opinions expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the firm, its clients, or Portfolio Media Inc., or any of its or their respective affiliates. This article is for general information purposes and is not intended to be and should not be taken as legal advice....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS