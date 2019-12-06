Jones Day Wants Sanford Heisler Sanctioned In Bias Suit

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 6:55 PM EST) -- Jones Day said on Friday that a group of women suing the firm for gender-based pay discrimination had not bothered to investigate their claims before taking legal action and even ignored evidence that contradicted their claims, with the firm arguing the case should be thrown out and their attorneys with Sanford Heisler Sharp LLP sanctioned. The firm said in a motion for sanctions that the female attorneys who filed the suit admitted in depositions that they lacked key knowledge about pay among their peers, and argued that the entire case was built around assumptions about how pay was distributed and the...

