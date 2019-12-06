High Court To Review Del. Judicial Party-Balance Mandate

Law360 (December 6, 2019, 2:40 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Friday to review Delaware's appeal from a lower court ruling that overturned the state's 122-year-old major party membership and balance requirements for members of its three top courts. Gov. John Carney asked the high court on Sept. 6 to reverse the Third Circuit's rejection of a state Constitution mandate that applicants for Delaware's Supreme, Superior and Chancery courts be registered Democrats or Republicans, with neither party permitted more than a bare majority on those benches. In addition to granting certiorari, the justices told the parties to brief and argue whether or not retired state Justice Department...

