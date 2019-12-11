Ex-Nevada SG Joining 9th Circ. Is Trump's 50th Circuit Judge

Law360, Washington (December 11, 2019, 7:11 PM EST) -- Senators voted narrowly Wednesday to confirm Ninth Circuit nominee Lawrence VanDyke, a former Nevada solicitor general who is President Donald Trump's 50th appointee to the circuit courts in his campaign to reshape them. VanDyke is a 46-year-old Montana native who served as that state's solicitor general before taking the same job in Nevada. He won confirmation on a 51-44 vote, with Maine Republican Senator Susan Collins joining all Democrats in opposition. The nominee drew a liberal outcry over his record on gay marriage, guns and the environment, as well as a scathing "not qualified" rating from the American Bar Association. He...

