A Light Touch Regulatory Framework For AI Is Best

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 5:59 PM EST) -- As the use of technology becomes more central to our everyday lives, the potential need for regulatory controls over the use of innovative technological solutions is becoming a more frequently raised question. Many of us had accepted the inevitability of the state scrutiny of online communications as revealed by the initial Wikileaks/Snowden Prism revelations. However, the scale and extent of online political manipulation brought to light in the Facebook Inc./Cambridge Analytica Ltd. scandal was something of a game changer. It made us much more aware of the real and significant risks associated with the everyday technology tools that most of us...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS